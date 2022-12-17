Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Target Price to $33.00

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $47.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Braze from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Braze from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Braze from $48.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Braze from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Braze from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.64.

Braze Stock Performance

Shares of Braze stock opened at $27.47 on Wednesday. Braze has a one year low of $22.53 and a one year high of $82.29. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.61.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braze

In related news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $500,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Douglas A. Pepper bought 925 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.92 per share, for a total transaction of $32,301.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,036,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,181,450.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 264,070 shares of company stock valued at $9,058,877 and sold 63,062 shares valued at $2,067,882. Company insiders own 32.14% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CNA Financial Corp increased its position in Braze by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Braze by 189.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Braze by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Braze by 50,225.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Braze in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.38% of the company’s stock.

About Braze

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

