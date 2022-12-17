Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,800 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the November 15th total of 43,800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
CADL has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Candel Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Candel Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.
NASDAQ:CADL traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,939. The firm has a market cap of $47.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 13.41 and a current ratio of 13.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.92 and a 200-day moving average of $2.89. Candel Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.47 and a 12 month high of $8.70.
Candel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. The company develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma.
