Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Announces Dividend of $0.07

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, December 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0735 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st.
Canoe EIT Income Fund Stock Performance
Canoe EIT Income Fund stock opened at C$10.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$9.80 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.84. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a 1-year low of C$8.75 and a 1-year high of C$11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.
About Canoe EIT Income Fund
Featured Articles
