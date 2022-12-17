Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Announces Dividend of $0.07

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, December 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0735 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Stock Performance

Canoe EIT Income Fund stock opened at C$10.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$9.80 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.84. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a 1-year low of C$8.75 and a 1-year high of C$11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

About Canoe EIT Income Fund

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

