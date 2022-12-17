Capital CS Group LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,000. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF accounts for 1.6% of Capital CS Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Capital CS Group LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 250.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Get iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA IYK opened at $202.28 on Friday. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $178.51 and a twelve month high of $215.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $197.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.39.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.