Capital CS Group LLC Invests $318,000 in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Denbury by 31.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Denbury during the first quarter valued at $80,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Denbury by 9.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Denbury during the second quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Denbury during the second quarter valued at $228,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DEN. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Denbury from $81.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Denbury from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.43.

Denbury Stock Down 1.3 %

DEN stock opened at $87.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Denbury Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.59 and a 52 week high of $104.05.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $439.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.14 million. Denbury had a net margin of 31.01% and a return on equity of 26.43%. Equities analysts forecast that Denbury Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

