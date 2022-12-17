Capital CS Group LLC Takes $1.05 Million Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 55,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,000. Paramount Global comprises 1.1% of Capital CS Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PARA. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,561,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $767,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,949,000. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PARA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Paramount Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Paramount Global from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Paramount Global from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.55.

Paramount Global Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Paramount Global stock opened at $17.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.62 and its 200-day moving average is $22.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 3.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Paramount Global has a 12-month low of $15.29 and a 12-month high of $39.21.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Paramount Global had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 10.46%. Equities analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.43%.

About Paramount Global

(Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Showtime, BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, and CBS Sports Network.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.