Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU) is Prism Advisors Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Prism Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 908,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 262,749 shares during the period. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF comprises about 6.9% of Prism Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Prism Advisors Inc. owned approximately 3.38% of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF worth $17,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $640,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 167,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 44,775 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $705,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 278.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 22,241 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $517,000.

NYSEARCA:CGXU opened at $21.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.72. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $18.28 and a 12 month high of $25.37.

