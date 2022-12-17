Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Short Interest Update

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,950,600 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the November 15th total of 3,670,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 29.9 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRLFF. Raymond James downgraded Cardinal Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.
Cardinal Energy Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CRLFF traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.20. The stock had a trading volume of 61,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,282. Cardinal Energy has a 1 year low of $2.83 and a 1 year high of $7.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.20.
About Cardinal Energy
Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. It has total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves of 110,391 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
