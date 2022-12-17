Cargojet Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (TSE:CJT)

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 19th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of 0.286 per share on Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th.

Cargojet Stock Performance

CJT stock opened at C$122.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$128.60 and its 200-day moving average is C$135.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.94. The company has a market cap of C$2.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.44. Cargojet has a twelve month low of C$109.69 and a twelve month high of C$194.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CJT shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on Cargojet from C$180.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. CIBC cut their price target on Cargojet from C$210.00 to C$203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Cargojet from C$274.00 to C$272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cormark dropped their price objective on Cargojet from C$195.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Cargojet from C$195.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$193.67.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

