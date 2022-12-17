Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 19th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of 0.286 per share on Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th.

Cargojet Stock Down 2.0 %

Cargojet stock opened at C$122.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.10 billion and a PE ratio of 7.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.94, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.87. Cargojet has a one year low of C$109.69 and a one year high of C$194.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$128.60 and a 200 day moving average of C$135.20.

Get Cargojet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CJT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cormark cut their price target on Cargojet from C$195.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Cargojet from C$195.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Cargojet from C$165.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. CIBC cut their price target on Cargojet from C$210.00 to C$203.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Cargojet from C$180.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$193.67.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.