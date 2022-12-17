Cashaa Hits 24 Hour Volume of $196,458.11 (CAS)

Cashaa (CAS) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. Cashaa has a total market capitalization of $4.01 million and approximately $196,458.11 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cashaa has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar. One Cashaa token can currently be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Cashaa

Cashaa launched on October 1st, 2017. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 725,890,858 tokens. The Reddit community for Cashaa is https://reddit.com/r/cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @yourcashaa and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cashaa’s official website is www.cashaa.com. The official message board for Cashaa is community.cashaa.com.

Buying and Selling Cashaa

According to CryptoCompare, “Cashaa is an Ethereum-based banking platform powered by the technology of Auxledger. It offers an exchange and money transfer services between fiat and cryptocurrencies. financial technology combined with fiat will enable real-time, peer-to-peer value exchange and payment services across all the Blockchain. The integrated Cashaa's wallet system enables its community to save, spend, borrow and get insured, with a simplified user experience in a legally compliant way. CAS, an EIP-20 token, is used as the main currency of Cashaa's ecosystem and allows its holders to acquire premium services, trade cryptocurrencies anywhere in the world, provide the credit score for lenders, participate in governing mechanism of CAS usage, and publicly trade tokens.”

