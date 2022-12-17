Casper (CSPR) Reaches Market Cap of $287.71 Million

Casper (CSPR) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. Casper has a total market capitalization of $287.71 million and approximately $4.57 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Casper has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Casper coin can currently be bought for about $0.0272 or 0.00000163 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Casper Profile

Casper was first traded on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,362,152,772 coins and its circulating supply is 10,589,624,293 coins. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. Casper’s official website is casper.network.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,360,009,379 with 10,587,626,633 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.02871 USD and is down -1.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $4,025,789.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

