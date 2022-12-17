Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) Short Interest Update

Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 98,100 shares, a drop of 23.7% from the November 15th total of 128,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on CASS. TheStreet raised Cass Information Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler began coverage on Cass Information Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cass Information Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 5.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 5,216 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 27.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 403,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 12.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 863,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,952,000 after acquiring an additional 97,167 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 20.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. 57.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cass Information Systems Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Cass Information Systems stock traded up $1.10 on Friday, reaching $45.00. 112,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,365. Cass Information Systems has a twelve month low of $31.84 and a twelve month high of $45.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.68.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $47.21 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Cass Information Systems will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Cass Information Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Cass Information Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Cass Information Systems’s payout ratio is 48.13%.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

