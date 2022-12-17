Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Short Interest Down 18.7% in November

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 206,300 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the November 15th total of 253,900 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 73,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Cavco Industries Trading Down 0.9 %

CVCO traded down $2.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $228.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,824. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.06. Cavco Industries has a twelve month low of $179.47 and a twelve month high of $324.99.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CVCO shares. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Cavco Industries from $335.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Cavco Industries by 10.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 7.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the first quarter worth about $530,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Cavco Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,927,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, and MidCountry brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.