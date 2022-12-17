Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Short Interest Down 18.7% in November

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 206,300 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the November 15th total of 253,900 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 73,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.
Cavco Industries Trading Down 0.9 %
CVCO traded down $2.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $228.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,824. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.06. Cavco Industries has a twelve month low of $179.47 and a twelve month high of $324.99.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CVCO shares. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Cavco Industries from $335.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.
Cavco Industries Company Profile
Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, and MidCountry brands.
