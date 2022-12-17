C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF) Short Interest Down 22.0% in November

C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 78,600 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the November 15th total of 100,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

C&C Group Stock Performance

Shares of C&C Group stock remained flat at $2.14 during trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.05. C&C Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $3.20.

Get C&C Group alerts:

About C&C Group

(Get Rating)

See Also

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name.

Receive News & Ratings for C&C Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&C Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.