C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF) Short Interest Down 22.0% in November

C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 78,600 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the November 15th total of 100,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
C&C Group Stock Performance
Shares of C&C Group stock remained flat at $2.14 during trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.05. C&C Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $3.20.
About C&C Group
