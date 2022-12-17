CEEK VR Trading Down 12.5% Over Last 7 Days (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $67.10 million and approximately $13.56 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for $0.0833 or 0.00000499 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00014966 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004916 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00037113 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00040915 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005991 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00020094 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.14 or 0.00228636 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003810 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.08351624 USD and is down -10.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $8,276,251.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.