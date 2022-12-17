CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Stock Position Trimmed by TT International Asset Management LTD

TT International Asset Management LTD cut its holdings in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,439,390 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 945,545 shares during the quarter. CEMEX comprises approximately 7.5% of TT International Asset Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. TT International Asset Management LTD’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $66,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in CEMEX by 1,870.8% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 9,354 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CEMEX during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in CEMEX during the second quarter worth about $40,000. 360 Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in CEMEX during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new stake in CEMEX during the third quarter worth about $43,000. 29.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CEMEX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CX. Redburn Partners began coverage on CEMEX in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.90 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com lowered CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.92.

CEMEX Stock Up 0.2 %

CX traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $4.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,514,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,453,388. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.36. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.03 and its 200 day moving average is $3.96.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 7.53%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CEMEX

(Get Rating)

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.