Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN) Short Interest Update

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,600,000 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the November 15th total of 6,410,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Cenntro Electric Group Price Performance

Shares of CENN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.36. 7,848,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,727,806. Cenntro Electric Group has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $7.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cenntro Electric Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CENN. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Cenntro Electric Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,295,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cenntro Electric Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $610,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cenntro Electric Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $471,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Cenntro Electric Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $386,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cenntro Electric Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,427,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,710,000 after buying an additional 206,545 shares in the last quarter. 8.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cenntro Electric Group

Cenntro Electric Group Limited designs and manufactures electric light and medium-duty commercial vehicles in Europe, North America, and Asia. It serves corporate and governmental organizations. The company was formerly known as Naked Brand Group Limited and changed its name to Cenntro Electric Group Limited in December 2021.

