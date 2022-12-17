Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Short Interest Up 7.3% in November

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,620,000 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the November 15th total of 37,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVE. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 153.1% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Cenovus Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cenovus Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVE opened at $17.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of $10.72 and a 1-year high of $24.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.30.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $13.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.41 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 7.66%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 15.42%.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

