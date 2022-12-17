Centene (NYSE:CNC) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.25-$6.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $137.40 billion-$139.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $144.46 billion. Centene also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.65-$5.75 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on CNC. Cowen dropped their price target on Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Centene in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Centene from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centene presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene Stock Performance

Shares of Centene stock opened at $81.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.09. The company has a market capitalization of $46.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Centene has a 52 week low of $73.19 and a 52 week high of $98.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centene

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Centene had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $35.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Centene will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Centene by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter worth $130,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Centene by 199.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Centene during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Centene during the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

(Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.