Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the November 15th total of 48,600 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Valley Community Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 0.7% during the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 99,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 3.9% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 34,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 72.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 582.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on CVCY shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Central Valley Community Bancorp to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com lowered Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 26th.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Price Performance

Central Valley Community Bancorp stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $20.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $238.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.67. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $23.99.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $21.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.90 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 30.18%. Equities analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 21.92%.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts.

