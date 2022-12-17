Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,032 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,947 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Walmart by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 257,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $393,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,610 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.0% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 8,796 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 873,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.46, for a total transaction of $128,733,317.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 270,872,130 shares in the company, valued at $39,942,804,289.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total value of $314,551,027.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 278,647,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,253,708,336.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 873,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.46, for a total transaction of $128,733,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 270,872,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,942,804,289.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,481,902 shares of company stock worth $1,262,523,346. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $165.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Guggenheim set a $165.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, November 17th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.26.

Walmart stock opened at $142.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.60 and a 200-day moving average of $134.18. The firm has a market cap of $384.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

