Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 445 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,304 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LOW. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.9 %

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $206.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $260.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $200.09 and a 200 day moving average of $194.75.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

