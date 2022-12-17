Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 85 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Linde by 16.1% during the second quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Linde by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after buying an additional 5,656 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in Linde by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Linde by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at $6,907,525.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on LIN shares. HSBC cut their target price on Linde from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Linde to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $352.35.

NYSE LIN opened at $329.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $314.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.60, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $262.47 and a fifty-two week high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is 61.90%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

