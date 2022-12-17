Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Has $599,000 Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,072 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNP. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 722.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP opened at $210.21 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.70 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $205.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.90. The firm has a market cap of $129.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.39%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $216.00 to $238.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.28.

In related news, Director Teresa Finley bought 1,380 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

