Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Has $721,000 Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,372 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 21.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,011,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $129,888,000 after purchasing an additional 180,468 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,663 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.4% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 97,136 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,468,000 after purchasing an additional 9,912 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,558 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TMUS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.90.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $142.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.51 and a 12 month high of $154.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.80 and a 200-day moving average of $140.64. The company has a market capitalization of $177.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.53.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.13). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total transaction of $110,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total transaction of $110,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total value of $150,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,024.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,450 shares of company stock worth $11,045,767. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Featured Articles

