Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,345 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,141,000 after acquiring an additional 42,292 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Front Barnett Associates LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coco Enterprises LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 73.6% in the first quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $384.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $388.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $392.95. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

