Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 418 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,391,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,497,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,801 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 10.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,491,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,090,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158,735 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,256,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,928,757,000 after acquiring an additional 115,937 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,908,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $645,845,000 after acquiring an additional 18,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $116.32 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.02 and a twelve month high of $165.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 120.20%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SPG. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.92.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

