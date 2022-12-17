CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the November 15th total of 15,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CF Acquisition Corp. VII

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CFFS. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,278,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,930,000. RP Investment Advisors LP bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,799,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,444,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,958,000. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CF Acquisition Corp. VII Stock Performance

CFFS stock opened at $10.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day moving average of $9.98. CF Acquisition Corp. VII has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.45.

CF Acquisition Corp. VII Company Profile

CF Acquisition Corp. VII does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on potential target companies in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries.

