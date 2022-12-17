Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 217,200 shares, a decrease of 38.9% from the November 15th total of 355,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 543.0 days.

Charter Hall Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CTOUF remained flat at $8.37 during trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.02 and a 200 day moving average of $8.25. Charter Hall Group has a 1 year low of $6.95 and a 1 year high of $15.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Charter Hall Group in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Charter Hall Group

With over 30 years' experience in property investment and funds management, we're one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups. We use our property expertise to access, deploy, manage and invest equity across our core sectors – office, retail, industrial & logistics and social infrastructure.

