Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Short Interest Up 19.6% in November

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 683,500 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the November 15th total of 571,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 55.6 days.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of CGIFF traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $6.91. 3,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,912. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 12 month low of $4.93 and a 12 month high of $7.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CGIFF. National Bank Financial began coverage on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund offers industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces, and markets merchant, regenerated, and ultra-pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

