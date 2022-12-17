Chia Trading Down 5.2% This Week (XCH)

Chia (XCH) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. During the last week, Chia has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. Chia has a total market capitalization of $179.00 million and $5.17 million worth of Chia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chia coin can now be bought for about $30.10 or 0.00180912 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Chia

Chia was first traded on March 10th, 2021. Chia’s total supply is 26,946,212 coins and its circulating supply is 5,946,402 coins. Chia’s official message board is www.chia.net/blog. The Reddit community for Chia is https://reddit.com/r/chia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chia’s official website is www.chia.net. Chia’s official Twitter account is @chia_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Chia

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded by Bram Cohen, the inventor of the BitTorrent network, Chia Network is building a better blockchain and smart transaction platform which is more decentralized, more efficient, and more secure.Chialisp is Chia’s new smart transaction programming language that is powerful, easy to audit, and secure. The blockchain is powered by the first new Nakamoto style consensus algorithm since Bitcoin launched in 2008. Proofs of Space and Time replace energy intensive “proofs of work” by utilizing unused disk space.Chia Network supports the development and deployment of the Chia blockchain globally. Chia Network supports chia developers and supports the enterprise use of chia with software support and chia lending.Blockchain data provided by:(GreenPaper)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

