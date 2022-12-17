Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.05-$4.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.71 billion-$1.72 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.72 billion. Children’s Place also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.50-$0.75 EPS.

Children’s Place Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $35.63 on Friday. Children’s Place has a 12-month low of $29.20 and a 12-month high of $83.77. The stock has a market cap of $435.68 million, a PE ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.78 and a 200-day moving average of $40.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $509.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.53 million. Children’s Place had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 43.35%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Children’s Place will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

PLCE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Children’s Place from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on Children’s Place from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on Children’s Place to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Children’s Place in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.60.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Children’s Place by 125.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 1,517.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Children’s Place during the third quarter worth $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 17.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Children’s Place during the third quarter worth $119,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

