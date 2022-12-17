China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF) Short Interest Down 24.7% in November

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 122,800 shares, a drop of 24.7% from the November 15th total of 163,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,228.0 days.

China Gold International Resources Price Performance

Shares of JINFF stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $2.89. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,270. China Gold International Resources has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $4.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.75.

Get China Gold International Resources alerts:

China Gold International Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd., a gold and base metal mining company, acquires, explores for, develops, and mines mineral properties in the People's Republic of China. It primarily holds 96.5% interest in the Chang Shan Hao gold mine covering an area of 36 square kilometers in the western part of Inner Mongolia, northern China; and 100% interest in the Jiama copper-gold polymetallic mine that hosts copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, lead, and zinc metals located in Metrokongka County, Tibet.

Receive News & Ratings for China Gold International Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Gold International Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.