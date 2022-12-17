CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Makes New Investment in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Advisory Resource Group grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 11,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $7,906,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 47,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 167,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,742,000 after purchasing an additional 11,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 164.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 6,704 shares in the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $1.99 on Friday, hitting $274.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 743,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,969,156. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $404.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $278.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $291.10.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

