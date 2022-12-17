CIBC Raises Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Price Target to C$31.00

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Air Canada from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Air Canada Price Performance

ACDVF opened at $13.82 on Wednesday. Air Canada has a 1 year low of $11.86 and a 1 year high of $20.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.84.

About Air Canada

Air Canada ( OTCMKTS:ACDVF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.