Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 540,900 shares, a decrease of 25.3% from the November 15th total of 724,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 248,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
Cidara Therapeutics Trading Down 2.6 %
Cidara Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.49. 219,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,569. The firm has a market cap of $34.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.59 and a 200 day moving average of $0.62. Cidara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $1.58.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cidara Therapeutics
About Cidara Therapeutics
Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cidara Therapeutics (CDTX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Cidara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cidara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.