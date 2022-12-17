Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 540,900 shares, a decrease of 25.3% from the November 15th total of 724,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 248,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Cidara Therapeutics Trading Down 2.6 %

Cidara Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.49. 219,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,569. The firm has a market cap of $34.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.59 and a 200 day moving average of $0.62. Cidara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $1.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cidara Therapeutics

About Cidara Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 14.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 21,837 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 1.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,437,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 23,588 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 25.9% in the second quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 181,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 37,225 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Knott David M Jr boosted its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 9.7% in the second quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 635,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 56,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

See Also

