Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Cidara Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:CDTX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,569. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.62. Cidara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $1.58. The stock has a market cap of $34.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cidara Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CDTX. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,099,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 209,830 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $307,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,437,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 23,588 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 21,837 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. 39.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

Featured Articles

