Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNNB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNNB – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 25.9% from the November 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Cincinnati Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cincinnati Bancorp

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cincinnati Bancorp stock. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNNB – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,835 shares during the quarter. Cincinnati Bancorp accounts for about 0.8% of Horan Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Horan Securities Inc. owned 2.97% of Cincinnati Bancorp worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 17.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cincinnati Bancorp Price Performance

About Cincinnati Bancorp

Shares of NASDAQ CNNB remained flat at $14.80 during midday trading on Friday. 2,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,750. Cincinnati Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.75 and a twelve month high of $16.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

(Get Rating)

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Cincinnati Federal that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit accounts, including demand accounts, checking accounts, savings accounts, certificate of deposit accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

