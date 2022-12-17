Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Short Interest Down 14.8% in November

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,910,000 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the November 15th total of 4,590,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 790,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

CINF traded down $1.44 on Friday, reaching $102.22. 2,362,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,282. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.82. Cincinnati Financial has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $143.22. The company has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -283.94 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. Cincinnati Financial had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently -766.67%.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $106.13 per share, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,829,127.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 54.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 6,498 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 17.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 249,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,926,000 after acquiring an additional 36,325 shares in the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CINF shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

