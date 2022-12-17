Citigroup Begins Coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $225.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on AJG. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday, August 26th. They set a buy rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $208.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $204.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $207.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Down 0.9 %

AJG opened at $186.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $187.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $39.29 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $147.32 and a twelve month high of $201.51.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.16%.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.32, for a total transaction of $922,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,300,307.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 4,700 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.32, for a total value of $922,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,300,307.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total transaction of $66,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,595,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,555 shares of company stock worth $7,355,347. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 223.0% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

