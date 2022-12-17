City Holding Co. Has $4.32 Million Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

City Holding Co. decreased its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,778 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Schubert & Co increased its holdings in Accenture by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock opened at $264.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $279.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.05. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.95 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37. The company has a market cap of $166.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 41.83%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Accenture from $342.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen dropped their target price on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $338.65.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total transaction of $2,295,598.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,947,519.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total transaction of $2,295,598.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,947,519.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,113,681.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,030 shares of company stock valued at $10,924,406 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

