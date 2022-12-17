City Holding Co. Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

City Holding Co. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of City Holding Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 118,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,043,000 after buying an additional 55,734 shares during the period. Dentgroup LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 274.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 10,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 7,968 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 69,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,545,000 after purchasing an additional 15,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 3,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter.

IWF opened at $217.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $221.35 and a 200-day moving average of $228.10. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $202.05 and a 1-year high of $310.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

