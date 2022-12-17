City Holding Co. Sells 900 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

City Holding Co. lowered its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,829 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BDX has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $221.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.70.

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Down 0.4 %

BDX stock opened at $249.51 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $215.90 and a 1-year high of $280.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $233.48 and its 200-day moving average is $242.51. The firm has a market cap of $70.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.61.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.02. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.90%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

