CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,080,000 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the November 15th total of 6,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

CleanSpark Stock Performance

CLSK traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.89. 4,794,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,370,772. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 3.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.81. CleanSpark has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $13.91.

Get CleanSpark alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CleanSpark

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLSK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 213,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 45,795 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,251,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after buying an additional 5,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,306,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,333,000 after buying an additional 359,557 shares during the last quarter. 29.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About CleanSpark

Several analysts recently issued reports on CLSK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of CleanSpark from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

(Get Rating)

CleanSpark, Inc provides bitcoin mining and energy technology solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Digital Currency Mining and Energy. The Digital Currency Mining segment engages in mining of bitcoin. The energy segment provides engineering, design and software, custom hardware, open automated demand response, solar, and energy storage solutions for microgrids and distributed energy systems to military, commercial, and residential customers; and develops platforms that enables designing, building, operating, and managing of energy assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.