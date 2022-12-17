Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $38.46

Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $38.46 and traded as high as $39.27. Clearwater Paper shares last traded at $37.72, with a volume of 87,773 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLW. StockNews.com raised shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Clearwater Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Clearwater Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Clearwater Paper Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.42 million, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.48.

Insider Activity at Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper ( NYSE:CLW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.31. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $538.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clearwater Paper Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael S. Gadd sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total transaction of $317,305.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 61,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,290,792.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearwater Paper

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 367,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,365,000 after acquiring an additional 14,334 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper during the 2nd quarter worth $319,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper during the second quarter worth $486,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment offers folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging products, top sheet and commercial printing items, and softwood pulp products, as well as custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard products.

Further Reading

