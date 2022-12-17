Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 14th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0943 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GLO opened at $5.55 on Friday. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $5.32 and a 12-month high of $11.50.

Institutional Trading of Clough Global Opportunities Fund

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 9.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 34.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 11,540 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 51,526 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 22,945 shares in the last quarter.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

