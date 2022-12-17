Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 14th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0943 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th.
Clough Global Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years.
Clough Global Opportunities Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GLO opened at $5.55 on Friday. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $5.32 and a 12-month high of $11.50.
Institutional Trading of Clough Global Opportunities Fund
Clough Global Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clough Global Opportunities Fund (GLO)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.