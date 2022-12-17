Clover Finance Price Reaches $0.0528 (CLV)

Clover Finance (CLV) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. During the last week, Clover Finance has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. Clover Finance has a market cap of $52.80 million and approximately $242,191.17 worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Clover Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0528 or 0.00000316 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Clover Finance Profile

Clover Finance launched on May 17th, 2021. Clover Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Clover Finance is clover.finance. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Clover Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Clover is a Substrate-based Polkadot parachain. Clover is committed to providing easy-to-use blockchain infrastructure and creating a one-stop comprehensive infrastructure platform, which aims to reduce the threshold and cost for developers while bringing them great returns.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clover Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clover Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Clover Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

