CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLSH) Short Interest Down 27.6% in November

CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLSH – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decrease of 27.6% from the November 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CLS Holdings USA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLSH remained flat at $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday. 34,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,489. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.09. CLS Holdings USA has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.50.

Get CLS Holdings USA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of CLS Holdings USA from GBX 255 ($3.13) to GBX 205 ($2.52) in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

CLS Holdings USA Company Profile

CLS Holdings USA, Inc, a diversified cannabis company, focuses on the extraction and conversion of cannabinoids in the United States. It extracts cannabinoids from the cannabis plants and converts into concentrates, such as oils, waxes, edibles, and shatters. The company also sells organic medical cannabis to licensed retailers; recreational marijuana cannabis products to licensed distributors and retailers; extraction products, such as oils and waxes derived from in-house cannabis production; and offers processing and extraction services for licensed medical cannabis cultivators, as well as cannabis strains in the form of vegetative cuttings to licensed medical cannabis cultivators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CLS Holdings USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLS Holdings USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.