CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,210,000 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the November 15th total of 4,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $25,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $50,023.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,593.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $25,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,701,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CMS Energy

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 157.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,757,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $388,644,000 after buying an additional 3,519,691 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter worth about $188,418,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 743.3% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,417,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130,886 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 11.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,331,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,142,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,255 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the third quarter worth about $90,604,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of CMS traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.91. 2,894,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,974,027. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. CMS Energy has a 1-year low of $52.41 and a 1-year high of $73.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.54 and a 200-day moving average of $63.80.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Analysts expect that CMS Energy will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

CMS Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 41.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on CMS Energy from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

